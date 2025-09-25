Left Menu

World Leaders Converge on Climate Call to Action

Over 100 world leaders gathered for a UN summit to address climate change, highlighting the urgent need for increased efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Despite the pressing deadline, few countries announced new plans. Discussions centered on meeting the Paris accord's goals, with leaders emphasizing the dire consequences of inaction.

Updated: 25-09-2025 00:15 IST
World leaders convened at a United Nations summit on Wednesday to emphasize the critical need for intensified actions to combat climate change. The summit served as a platform for nations to declare their strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, though only a few introduced fresh initiatives.

With upcoming climate talks in Brazil, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders to submit more robust plans aligned with the international temperature limit goal initially set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. Guterres stressed the science and economic imperatives driving urgent climate action.

African and Latin American leaders highlighted both the threats and opportunities presented by climate change. Kenyan President William Ruto emphasized development potential, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a new program to support forest preservation. Panama's José Raúl Mulino Quintero outlined their commitment to reducing carbon emissions and restoring critical ecosystems.

