Venezuela's Tremors: A Wake-Up Call

Northwestern Venezuela experienced four earthquakes, with the strongest measuring over 6.0 in magnitude, near Mene Grande in Zulia state. The shallow quakes caused no reported casualties or significant damage. Zulia, known for its oil resources, borders Colombia and the Gulf of Venezuela.

Northwestern Venezuela was rattled by a series of four earthquakes late Wednesday and early Thursday. The seismic activity included two powerful tremors both exceeding a magnitude of 6.0, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Centered near the town of Mene Grande in Zulia state, the quakes spanned magnitudes from 4.9 to 6.3 and occurred at depths ranging between 7.8 and 14 kilometers. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or substantial damage.

Zulia state, notable for its oil-rich resources, lies adjacent to Colombia and the Gulf of Venezuela. The recent seismic events have highlighted the potential vulnerabilities of the region.

