Marine Life Thrives on WWII Relics in Baltic Sea

In a remarkable discovery, marine life is flourishing on World War II explosives in the Baltic Sea, contrary to expectations that toxic remnants would deter wildlife. Study findings reveal diverse ecosystems forming on these relics, suggesting nature's resilience and adaptability even in polluted environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marine life is defying expectations by thriving on World War II explosives thought to be toxic in the Baltic Sea, researchers reveal. In an unexpected turn, crabs, worms, and fish have been spotted inhabiting these relics, flourishing far more than in the surrounding seabed.

The study, conducted by Andrey Vedenin, a researcher at the Senckenberg Research Institute in Germany, highlighted how past conflicts have left a lasting impression on our oceans. German waters contain approximately 1.6 million tonnes of dumped weapons primarily from the world wars, now serving as habitats for diverse ecosystems.

As marine creatures colonize these hard surfaces amidst a landscape of mud and sand, scientists aim to assess the contamination absorbed by sea life. This discovery underscores nature's resilience as it adapts to survive, even in challenging environments, offering a new perspective on ecological adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

