Marine Life Thrives on WWII Relics in Baltic Sea

Marine life is defying expectations by thriving on World War II explosives thought to be toxic in the Baltic Sea, researchers reveal. In an unexpected turn, crabs, worms, and fish have been spotted inhabiting these relics, flourishing far more than in the surrounding seabed.

The study, conducted by Andrey Vedenin, a researcher at the Senckenberg Research Institute in Germany, highlighted how past conflicts have left a lasting impression on our oceans. German waters contain approximately 1.6 million tonnes of dumped weapons primarily from the world wars, now serving as habitats for diverse ecosystems.

As marine creatures colonize these hard surfaces amidst a landscape of mud and sand, scientists aim to assess the contamination absorbed by sea life. This discovery underscores nature's resilience as it adapts to survive, even in challenging environments, offering a new perspective on ecological adaptation.

