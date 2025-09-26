Andhra Pradesh Vows Action on Godavari Pollution: Minister's Assurance
Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has pledged state action on pollution and other issues caused by ONGC and GAIL in the Godavari river's riparian zones. Officials will provide ground-level reports, and potential CSR fund misallocation by the companies will also be investigated.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has committed to addressing pollution and other environmental issues affecting the riparian zones of the Godavari river, attributed to operations by ONGC and GAIL. During an Assembly session, Reddy emphasized the government's plan to obtain detailed ground-level reports from officials to inform their response.
MLAs G Satyanarayana and Deva Vara Prasad raised concerns about the environmental impact, including ground shrinking and obstructed water runoff. They pointed out that the sewage overflow is a significant problem, warranting government intervention.
In addition to environmental concerns, the government intends to examine allegations of ONGC and GAIL failing to allocate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds adequately in the region. The minister assured that if these claims are substantiated, necessary action will be taken against the companies. However, Reddy clarified that despite local job reservation requests, recruitment for the companies remains a national-level process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Godavari River
- pollution
- ONGC
- GAIL
- Riparian
- CSR
- environment
- ministers
- government
ALSO READ
GAIL's Strategic Expansion: Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
Uttarakhand's CSR and Education Revamp: CM Dhami's Vision for Progress
Indo-UAE Partnership Bolsters Indian Defence with Advanced CSR 338 Sniper Rifles
India's CSR Spending to Triple by 2035, Ushering a New Era of Philanthropy
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract