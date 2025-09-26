Left Menu

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Newly appointed Collector Shrikrishna Panchal outlines plans to alleviate traffic congestion and advance Thane’s district development. Measures include road repairs, curbing heavy vehicle usage, illegal construction crackdowns, and enhancing tourist spots. Key projects like the Malanggad ropeway and the Kalu waterfall glass bridge are prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:06 IST
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are underway to tackle Thane's notorious traffic congestion, announced Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Friday. Speaking to the press, Panchal detailed plans spanning transport, tourism, agriculture, and digital governance to bolster the district's growth.

Addressing Thane's traffic woes, Panchal highlighted ongoing repair work at Gaimukh ghat and restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours. A proposal seeks to widen Gaimukh road, while alternative routes in Vasai are considered. Enforcement against illegal constructions is a top priority, alongside making Thane pothole-free with freshly constructed service lanes.

Tourism development is also at the forefront, with 39 spots identified for enhancement. Key projects include the near-complete Malanggad ropeway, a skywalk at Malshej ghat, and a glass bridge at Kalu waterfall, aimed at boosting the district's tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

 Poland
2
Govt to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in October-March period of current fiscal: FinMin.

Govt to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in October-March period of current fiscal:...

 Global
3
Showdown at U.N.: Iran Sanctions Decision Looms

Showdown at U.N.: Iran Sanctions Decision Looms

 Global
4
Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025