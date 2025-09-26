Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Efforts are underway to tackle Thane's notorious traffic congestion, announced Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Friday. Speaking to the press, Panchal detailed plans spanning transport, tourism, agriculture, and digital governance to bolster the district's growth.

Addressing Thane's traffic woes, Panchal highlighted ongoing repair work at Gaimukh ghat and restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours. A proposal seeks to widen Gaimukh road, while alternative routes in Vasai are considered. Enforcement against illegal constructions is a top priority, alongside making Thane pothole-free with freshly constructed service lanes.

Tourism development is also at the forefront, with 39 spots identified for enhancement. Key projects include the near-complete Malanggad ropeway, a skywalk at Malshej ghat, and a glass bridge at Kalu waterfall, aimed at boosting the district's tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)