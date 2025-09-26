Left Menu

Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

Tropical Storm Bualoi has caused 10 deaths in the central Philippines and southern Luzon, with government work and classes suspended. The storm followed closely on the heels of Super Typhoon Ragasa. Efforts are underway to clear debris and restore power as Bualoi moves towards Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:11 IST
Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The central Philippines and southern Luzon are reeling from the impact of Tropical Storm Bualoi, which has claimed ten lives, according to disaster officials. The damage comes just after the devastation from Super Typhoon Ragasa, which previously killed 14 people in the region.

In anticipation of Bualoi, government operations and classes were halted, including in Metro Manila. With the storm causing fatalities primarily due to flash floods and infrastructure damage, Masbate Governor Antonio Kho has urgently requested aid to assist in recovery efforts.

As Bualoi advances towards Vietnam, with predictions of it strengthening into a typhoon, the region braces for increased rain and potential flooding, adding pressure on communities still recovering from prior storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors

Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investor...

 India
2
Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

 India
3
Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
4
Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025