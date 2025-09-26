Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

The central Philippines and southern Luzon are reeling from the impact of Tropical Storm Bualoi, which has claimed ten lives, according to disaster officials. The damage comes just after the devastation from Super Typhoon Ragasa, which previously killed 14 people in the region.

In anticipation of Bualoi, government operations and classes were halted, including in Metro Manila. With the storm causing fatalities primarily due to flash floods and infrastructure damage, Masbate Governor Antonio Kho has urgently requested aid to assist in recovery efforts.

As Bualoi advances towards Vietnam, with predictions of it strengthening into a typhoon, the region braces for increased rain and potential flooding, adding pressure on communities still recovering from prior storms.

