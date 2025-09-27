Urgent Call for Sustainable Action Plans in the Himalayas

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has voiced grave concerns over the environmental havoc wreaked by natural disasters across the Himalayan region.

Speaking at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, Uniyal highlighted the region's crucial contribution, supplying 80% of India's water.

He called for an evidence-based, inclusive action plan to mitigate the ongoing climate crises, emphasizing the necessity of local community participation and scientific grounding for success.

