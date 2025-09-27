Left Menu

Urgent Call for Sustainable Action Plans in the Himalayas

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal urged the implementation of a coordinated, eco-friendly development plan for the Himalayan region, addressing the rampant destruction caused by natural disasters. Highlighting the region's vital water supply role, Uniyal stressed local community involvement and scientific approaches for effective conservation and sustainability.

Subodh Uniyal
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has voiced grave concerns over the environmental havoc wreaked by natural disasters across the Himalayan region.

Speaking at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, Uniyal highlighted the region's crucial contribution, supplying 80% of India's water.

He called for an evidence-based, inclusive action plan to mitigate the ongoing climate crises, emphasizing the necessity of local community participation and scientific grounding for success.

