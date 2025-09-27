China Accuses EU of Double Standards Over Climate Pledges

China has accused the European Union of exhibiting double standards and selective blindness in its climate commitments, responding to the EU climate chief's critique of China's latest pledges. Beijing emphasized that the EU is lagging in reaching its climate goals.

The comments arose after China announced its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10% by 2035, a move labeled as 'disappointing' by EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. China's foreign ministry underscored this accusation against the backdrop of the U.S.'s climate change policies, indicating that global solidarity is being hindered.

While the EU targets a 66.25-72.5% emissions reduction by 2035, it has yet to finalize its climate strategy, prompting China to point out Europe's lack of tangible actions. China's new targets represent its first substantial pledged reduction, though criticism remains over its adequacy.