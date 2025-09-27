Left Menu

China Accuses EU of Double Standards Over Climate Pledges

China has criticized the EU for what it calls double standards in climate change commitments, following the bloc's dissatisfaction with China's new emission reduction targets. The European Union calls China's pledges disappointing, while China highlights its proactive climate actions and urges more global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:42 IST
China has accused the European Union of exhibiting double standards and selective blindness in its climate commitments, responding to the EU climate chief's critique of China's latest pledges. Beijing emphasized that the EU is lagging in reaching its climate goals.

The comments arose after China announced its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10% by 2035, a move labeled as 'disappointing' by EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. China's foreign ministry underscored this accusation against the backdrop of the U.S.'s climate change policies, indicating that global solidarity is being hindered.

While the EU targets a 66.25-72.5% emissions reduction by 2035, it has yet to finalize its climate strategy, prompting China to point out Europe's lack of tangible actions. China's new targets represent its first substantial pledged reduction, though criticism remains over its adequacy.

AI's carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

