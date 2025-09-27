Maharashtra on Alert: State Braces for Torrential Rains

The Maharashtra government has sounded an alarm as the state gears up for a deluge of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. According to the Revenue and Forest Department's release, the IMD anticipates torrential rains across central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Vidarbha from September 27 to 29.

Orange and red alerts have been declared for several districts, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to outline precautionary measures. The advisory specifies expectations of isolated heavy showers, particularly in central Maharashtra and Konkan, with potential for extreme precipitation on September 28.

Vidarbha and Marathwada could also see varied rain levels. Authorities implore residents to heed official directives, shun risky zones, and avoid travelling to flood-prone areas. Public safety warnings include staying away from trees during storms and avoiding waterlogged routes.