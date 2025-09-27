Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Unveils Diwali Gift for Rajputana Rifles: New Foot Over Bridge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a significant infrastructure project by laying the foundation stone for a foot over bridge (FOB) at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre. This move is described as a 'Diwali gift' to soldiers who previously resorted to crossing through an inconvenient tunnel.

Once a matter of concern due to the absence of a safe crossing between the regiment centre and barracks, the demand for the FOB has been acknowledged by the Delhi government. The Public Works Department is now spearheading the project, following urgent approval from the government.

This development, part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara' events, marks an effort to resolve past oversight by previous administrations. The FOB project symbolizes a commitment to enhancing soldier welfare and is scheduled for completion shortly, Chief Minister Gupta assured.

