Balancing Act: NDMC's Draft Town Vending Plan for Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled its draft Town Vending Plan (TVP), which encompasses 21 strategic locations across Lutyens' Delhi. This plan, inviting stakeholders to provide input by October 3, aims to regulate and protect street vending.

Under the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, a total of 1,614 vending slots have been proposed. Notably, Sarojini Nagar Market has been granted the largest allocation with 416 slots. Other significant allocations include Kartavya Path with 125 slots and Laxmi Bai Nagar with 120 slots.

The plan has drawn attention due to ongoing tensions between shop owners and unauthorized vendors, who have been accused of causing congestion and unfair competition. NDMC officials have assured that the final plan will reflect all stakeholder feedback, ensuring a harmonious urban environment.