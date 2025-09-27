Left Menu

Tropical Depression Nine Gathers Strength Over Atlantic

Tropical Depression Nine has formed over the Atlantic and is predicted to intensify in the coming days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It is currently situated approximately 115 miles south-southwest of the central Bahamas, with maximum winds reaching 35 mph.

27-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Depression Nine has emerged over the Atlantic Ocean and is forecasted to gain strength in the following days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Saturday.

The system is positioned roughly 115 miles south-southwest of the central Bahamas with peak winds measuring 35 mph, according to officials from the NHC.

Residents in the region are advised to stay informed as the depression might escalate, bringing potentially severe weather conditions.

