Swachh Shehar Jodi: Mentorship Revolution in Urban Cleanliness

The Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, launched by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, involves 72 mentor and around 200 mentee cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. It aims to improve urban waste management through mentorship from top-performing cities based on Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:29 IST
The Central government introduced the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, heralding a new era in urban cleanliness. The initiative includes structured mentorship involving 72 mentor cities and around 200 mentee cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal, launched the initiative in Sonipat alongside Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The programme is poised to bring about transformative changes in urban waste management.

Nearly 300 agreements were inked between mentor and mentee cities. Top-performing cities, selected from Super Swachh League and Swachh Survekshan 2024, will guide cities lagging in sanitation. As part of the effort, cities such as Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai were recognized for their exceptional sanitation performance.

