Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos

Delhi Traffic Police met with local traders to address congestion in Sadar Bazar and Azad Market ahead of the festive season. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Gupta promised more staff post-Dussehra to facilitate movement. Traders were urged to reduce private vehicle use and ensure compliance with traffic rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police convened with trader representatives to strategize around decongesting Sadar Bazar and Azad Market, especially during the busy festive season, officials disclosed.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Gupta, the meeting resulted in assurances for increased traffic personnel deployment post-Dussehra, as highlighted in an official communication.

Traders raised issues concerning the misuse of parking spaces and the disruption caused by e-rickshaws, with assurances from police for stringent measures to ease congestion, including collaboration with trader-provided guards during peak festive periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

