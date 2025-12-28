Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Ahead of New Year celebrations and Republic Day, Delhi Police, along with central security agencies, has launched city-wide verification drives. The efforts include installing CCTV cameras and conducting surveillance in sensitive areas to prevent incidents. Strict traffic controls and increased law enforcement presence aim to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for New Year celebrations and Republic Day, Delhi Police and central security agencies have intensified efforts to secure the city. Large-scale verification drives are currently active, targeting sensitive areas to identify suspicious individuals, confirmed an official source.

A top police official stated that civic agencies are assisting the police by installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in areas where security threats are perceived. The enhanced measures include heightened surveillance in several vulnerable localities.

Apart from deploying nearly 20,000 personnel across the city, the police will monitor key areas through drone surveillance and coordinate with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony. With strict traffic plans in place, including breathalyser checkpoints, Delhi aims to prevent incidents of drunken and rash driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025