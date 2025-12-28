Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance
Ahead of New Year celebrations and Republic Day, Delhi Police, along with central security agencies, has launched city-wide verification drives. The efforts include installing CCTV cameras and conducting surveillance in sensitive areas to prevent incidents. Strict traffic controls and increased law enforcement presence aim to ensure public safety.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for New Year celebrations and Republic Day, Delhi Police and central security agencies have intensified efforts to secure the city. Large-scale verification drives are currently active, targeting sensitive areas to identify suspicious individuals, confirmed an official source.
A top police official stated that civic agencies are assisting the police by installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in areas where security threats are perceived. The enhanced measures include heightened surveillance in several vulnerable localities.
Apart from deploying nearly 20,000 personnel across the city, the police will monitor key areas through drone surveillance and coordinate with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony. With strict traffic plans in place, including breathalyser checkpoints, Delhi aims to prevent incidents of drunken and rash driving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation
Delhi Traffic Police Crackdown: New Year Safety Measures Intensified
Palamu Police Crack Down on Cybercrime and Illegal Activities
TMC Ensures Transparency in Civic Polls with Comprehensive Verification Drive
Meghalaya Dismisses Bangladesh Police Claims Over Suspects' Border Crossing