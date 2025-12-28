Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

In preparation for New Year celebrations and Republic Day, Delhi Police and central security agencies have intensified efforts to secure the city. Large-scale verification drives are currently active, targeting sensitive areas to identify suspicious individuals, confirmed an official source.

A top police official stated that civic agencies are assisting the police by installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in areas where security threats are perceived. The enhanced measures include heightened surveillance in several vulnerable localities.

Apart from deploying nearly 20,000 personnel across the city, the police will monitor key areas through drone surveillance and coordinate with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony. With strict traffic plans in place, including breathalyser checkpoints, Delhi aims to prevent incidents of drunken and rash driving.

