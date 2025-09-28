Humberto: The Rising Fury of a Category 5 Hurricane

In a stunning turn of events, Hurricane Humberto has intensively strengthened, achieving the status of a Category 5 storm, according to the U.S. Hurricane Center on Friday.

Positioned approximately 350 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, Humberto's ferocious winds reach a peak of 160 miles per hour, posing a formidable threat.

The hurricane is expected to sustain its power over the coming days, with its generated swells set to influence regions like the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda starting tonight, lasting into the next week.