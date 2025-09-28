Left Menu

Deluge in Marathwada: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods and Evacuations

Intense rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, led to two fatalities and over 3,500 evacuations. Districts like Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced severe floods, halting traffic and inundating areas. Officials are focusing on aid distribution as dam releases exacerbated flooding. A flood alert has been issued along the Godavari River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of torrential rains, Maharashtra's Marathwada region is grappling with severe flooding and chaos. Two individuals have tragically lost their lives in the Dharashiv district, while authorities have evacuated over 3,500 residents from endangered areas, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar suffered significant impact, with an unrelenting downpour causing traffic to grind to a halt between key routes. The Harsul circle in the district reported an astonishing 196 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, intensifying the flood situation.

Other districts in Marathwada, including Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani, continue to battle excessive rain. The release of water from the Sina Kolegaon and Jayakwadi dams has compounded the situation, prompting officials to issue a flood warning along the banks of the Godavari River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

