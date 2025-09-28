Humberto Set to Impact Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane

Humberto, once a formidable hurricane, has weakened to a category 4 status but is set to make landfall over Bermuda by Tuesday evening. The announcement came from the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Sunday.

Currently, Humberto is located approximately 585 miles south of Bermuda, presenting maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, according to the latest advisory from the Miami-based forecaster. The development has prompted warnings as the storm approaches.

Authorities are advising Bermuda residents to brace for potential significant impact as Humberto nears. Preparation and caution are strongly urged given the hurricane's intensity and projected path.

(With inputs from agencies.)