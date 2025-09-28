Left Menu

Humberto Set to Impact Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane

Humberto, a category 4 hurricane, is expected to strike Bermuda by Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports Humberto is currently positioned 585 miles south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 mph. Residents are urged to prepare for significant impacts.

Humberto Set to Impact Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane

Humberto, once a formidable hurricane, has weakened to a category 4 status but is set to make landfall over Bermuda by Tuesday evening. The announcement came from the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Sunday.

Currently, Humberto is located approximately 585 miles south of Bermuda, presenting maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, according to the latest advisory from the Miami-based forecaster. The development has prompted warnings as the storm approaches.

Authorities are advising Bermuda residents to brace for potential significant impact as Humberto nears. Preparation and caution are strongly urged given the hurricane's intensity and projected path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

