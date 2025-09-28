Nashik Faces Flood Threat Amid Heavy Rainfall: An Urgent Red Alert Issued

Intense rainfall has struck Nashik, Maharashtra, pushing water levels in the Godavari river perilously close to the danger mark, leading to the submersion of temples in the city's Ramkund area, according to official reports.

The meteorological office has issued a 'red alert,' forecasting torrential rain with potential storm conditions for Sunday and Monday, with more heavy showers anticipated on Tuesday.

Floodwaters have inundated small temples, including the renowned Dutondya Maruti idol, and obstructed communication with the Kakane-Khedgaon village due to the Punad river flooding in the Kalwan taluka, authorities noted.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Gangapur, Kashyapi, and the Gautami-Godavari dams, water has been released, reaching 98.11% capacity in regional reservoirs. Currently, 8,684 cusecs of water flow from the Gangapur dam, per irrigation department data.

Water at Holkar Bridge surged to 1,847.50 feet, just shy of the danger level of 1,849 feet, officials said. Residents near the river have been warned to relocate valuables and livestock to safer areas.

The city registered 71.4 mm of rainfall within 24 hours as of 8:30 AM on Sunday, the weather service stated, with further rainfall in subsequent hours.

Nashik's collector, Jalaj Sharma, affirmed full alertness of the district administration and emphasized precautions during the ongoing Navratri festivities, urging the public to heed official guidance.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil highlighted potential landslide threats and the closure of roads in areas like Saptashring Garh, urging the population to steer clear of dangerous zones such as waterfalls and riverbanks.

