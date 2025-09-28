Left Menu

Bharat Future City: A Vision for Global Business Hub

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy aims to attract all Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City in a decade. He announces infrastructure plans, including a bullet train to Amaravati, and an underground power line network. Reddy also addresses opposition concerns and urges support for the Musi Rejuvenation project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced ambitious plans for Bharat Future City to become a global investment magnet, targeting all Fortune 500 companies within the next ten years. The city is poised to become a business hub, equipped with advanced infrastructure such as a bullet train network and an underground power line system.

During the bhumi puja for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building, Reddy addressed allegations from political opponents about personal land ownership. He emphasized that the project is for the benefit of future generations and urged citizens to support it, cautioning against judicial interventions while promising to address grievances through dialogue.

Reddy also highlighted the Musi Rejuvenation project aimed at flood prevention, which includes restoring the Musi River. The state government is proactive in upgrading infrastructure to combat climate-induced flooding, having established the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to protect water bodies and manage urban growth effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

