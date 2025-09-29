Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi Hits Vietnam: Thousands Evacuated Amid Rising Storm Threat

Vietnam is evacuating thousands as Typhoon Bualoi makes unexpected landfall, causing destructive impacts. The storm has already claimed lives in the Philippines and threatens severe effects in Vietnam, including power outages, floods, and the risk of landslides. Precautionary measures include grounding fishing vessels and closing airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:06 IST
  • Vietnam

Vietnam faced the brunt of Typhoon Bualoi as it raced toward the country, prompting swift evacuations of thousands from central and northern provinces. The storm hit the northern province of Ha Tinh early Monday, bringing with it destructive winds and heavy rains.

The typhoon had already claimed at least 20 lives in the Philippines before reaching Vietnam, where it caused significant power outages, with more than 347,000 families affected. The intense winds toppled concrete pillars and ripped roofs off buildings, adding to the chaos.

Local authorities preemptively grounded fishing boats and suspended operations at major coastal airports to ensure public safety. Cities like Da Nang and Hue relocated thousands of residents to safer areas. The storm's slow movement raises prolonged threats of flooding and landslides through October 1.

