Typhoon Bualoi Strikes Vietnam: Destruction and Resilience

Typhoon Bualoi struck northern central Vietnam, causing significant damage including power outages and structural damage. The storm resulted in one death and 12 fishermen reported missing. Vietnamese authorities took pre-emptive measures including evacuations and flight cancellations as the cyclone brought heavy rains, heightening the risk of floods and landslides.

Updated: 29-09-2025 07:17 IST
In a devastating start to the week, Typhoon Bualoi slammed into northern central Vietnam, leading to widespread destruction including damaged houses and downed power lines. The typhoon, which was recorded in Nghe An province with formidable winds, left one person dead and a dozen fishermen missing, as torrential rains and enormous swells took their toll.

Tragically, a tragedy unfolded in Hue city where an individual succumbed to floodwaters. Meanwhile, state media confirmed that twelve fishermen were still unaccounted for after four boats capsized in Quang Tri province's waters. In anticipation of Bualoi's wrath, Vietnamese authorities evacuated over 28,500 citizens, even shutting down four central airports, causing significant flight disruptions.

The relentless typhoon unloaded heavy rainfall across Vietnam since Saturday, prompting dire warnings from authorities regarding potential flooding and landslides. Predicted to reach 500 millimeters in certain regions, the storm has left Vietnam on high alert. Such typhoons often form east of the Philippines, where Bualoi previously claimed ten lives.

