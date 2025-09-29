Typhoon Bualoi Strikes Vietnam: Destruction and Resilience

In a devastating start to the week, Typhoon Bualoi slammed into northern central Vietnam, leading to widespread destruction including damaged houses and downed power lines. The typhoon, which was recorded in Nghe An province with formidable winds, left one person dead and a dozen fishermen missing, as torrential rains and enormous swells took their toll.

Tragically, a tragedy unfolded in Hue city where an individual succumbed to floodwaters. Meanwhile, state media confirmed that twelve fishermen were still unaccounted for after four boats capsized in Quang Tri province's waters. In anticipation of Bualoi's wrath, Vietnamese authorities evacuated over 28,500 citizens, even shutting down four central airports, causing significant flight disruptions.

The relentless typhoon unloaded heavy rainfall across Vietnam since Saturday, prompting dire warnings from authorities regarding potential flooding and landslides. Predicted to reach 500 millimeters in certain regions, the storm has left Vietnam on high alert. Such typhoons often form east of the Philippines, where Bualoi previously claimed ten lives.

