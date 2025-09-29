KSH INFRA and WSB Embark on Rs 450 Crore Logistics Park in Hosur
KSH INFRA and WSB Real Estate Partners are partnering in a Rs 450 crore venture to develop a 50-acre industrial and logistics park in Hosur. WSB and co-investors will hold a 74% stake, while KSH INFRA will hold 26%. The park will span 1.25 million square feet.
KSH INFRA has teamed up with WSB Real Estate Partners to establish a massive industrial and logistics park spanning 50 acres in Hosur. The project is valued at Rs 450 crore.
In this asset-level joint venture, WSB and its co-investors will hold a commanding 74 percent stake while KSH INFRA controls the remaining 26 percent. The park is expected to cover 1.25 million square feet.
KSH INFRA has been a dominant force in India's industrial and logistics sector, operating six parks across the country and successfully exiting three parks in Chakan I, Chakan II, and Talegaon. They have already delivered 4 million square feet in Pune and project an additional 3 million square feet in Bengaluru and Chennai.
