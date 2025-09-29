Trump Plaza Jeddah: A New Landmark in Saudi Arabia

In a bold new development, London-based real estate developer Dar Global has announced plans to unveil Trump Plaza in Jeddah. This marks their second venture with the Trump Organisation, the business empire managed by children of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Jeddah project is set to be a $1 billion development, comprising residences, serviced apartments, office space, and townhouses. This new undertaking follows the Trump Tower Jeddah, which was launched last December.

Trump's business ventures have included numerous international licensing deals before his tenure in the White House, spanning countries such as Canada, Dubai, and Turkey. Despite his ties with Saudi Arabia and its crown prince stirring controversy, Dar Global advances its projects, boasting $7.5 billion in developments across the Middle East and Europe.

