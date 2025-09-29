Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

A college student, Dhanushree, died after being hit by a tipper truck. The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, possibly due to an evasive maneuver caused by potholes. Police are analyzing CCTV footage, with investigations ongoing to track down the truck driver, who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:40 IST
Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking accident claimed the life of a college student near Budigere Cross on Monday. Dhanushree, a final-year B Com student, was allegedly struck from behind by a tipper truck.

The accident unfolded around 8 a.m. as Dhanushree was traveling from Byappanahalli to her college in K R Puram. Preliminary investigations suggest she might have lost control of her two-wheeler while attempting to avoid potholes, consequently ending up in the path of the truck.

Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage to piece together the incident's sequence and causes. A senior officer stated, 'The accident occurred on a generally good road section, though nearby potholes may have contributed.' The truck driver absconded, prompting a police search aided by an ongoing investigation into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Inch Higher Amid Shutdown Speculations

European Stocks Inch Higher Amid Shutdown Speculations

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh Power Refund Sparks Political Debate

Andhra Pradesh Power Refund Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Sachin Tendulkar Hails ICC Women's World Cup as Catalyst for Change

Sachin Tendulkar Hails ICC Women's World Cup as Catalyst for Change

 India
4
Turbulence in Airline Disability Protections: USDOT on Wheelchair Rule

Turbulence in Airline Disability Protections: USDOT on Wheelchair Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025