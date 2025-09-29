Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident
- Country:
- India
A shocking accident claimed the life of a college student near Budigere Cross on Monday. Dhanushree, a final-year B Com student, was allegedly struck from behind by a tipper truck.
The accident unfolded around 8 a.m. as Dhanushree was traveling from Byappanahalli to her college in K R Puram. Preliminary investigations suggest she might have lost control of her two-wheeler while attempting to avoid potholes, consequently ending up in the path of the truck.
Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage to piece together the incident's sequence and causes. A senior officer stated, 'The accident occurred on a generally good road section, though nearby potholes may have contributed.' The truck driver absconded, prompting a police search aided by an ongoing investigation into the tragic event.
