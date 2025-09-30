New Hope: Asiatic Lion Cubs Born at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

In a significant stride for wildlife conservation, two Asiatic lion cubs have been born at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam. The births are a part of the zoo's ongoing breeding and conservation initiative, aimed at preserving the endangered species.

Curator G Mangamma announced the arrival of the cubs, highlighting their importance as part of the dwindling population of Asiatic lions, which are presently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The IGZP is committed to monitoring the cubs and their mother closely with the assistance of a dedicated veterinary team.

The births underscore the success of conservation breeding programs in zoos, which play an essential role in maintaining a healthy backup population and contribute to national and global preservation efforts. The Asiatic lion is a crucial symbol of India's natural heritage, and hopeful steps like these reinforce the commitment to their survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)