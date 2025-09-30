Field of Dreams: A New Era for AC Milan and Inter Milan

AC Milan and Inter Milan have taken a significant step toward owning their own stadium, as the city council approved the sale of San Siro. The decision came after nearly 12 hours of debate, concluding with a 24-20 vote in favor, early Tuesday.

The clubs aim to demolish the 99-year-old San Siro and construct a modern, 71,500-seat stadium. The site and its surrounding area have been valued at 197 million euros, according to Italy's tax agency. The sale must be finalized before November 10, marking the 70-year completion anniversary of the stadium's second tier.

Plans include collaboration with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica. The project is part of a larger urban regeneration effort covering over 281,000 square meters, and it is hoped the new stadium will be ready for Italy's co-hosting of the 2032 European Championship.