Left Menu

Field of Dreams: A New Era for AC Milan and Inter Milan

AC Milan and Inter Milan have received city council approval to purchase the San Siro Stadium. The clubs plan to demolish the iconic venue and build a new 71,500-seat arena, part of an urban regeneration project, with a final sale deadline before November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:23 IST
Field of Dreams: A New Era for AC Milan and Inter Milan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan and Inter Milan have taken a significant step toward owning their own stadium, as the city council approved the sale of San Siro. The decision came after nearly 12 hours of debate, concluding with a 24-20 vote in favor, early Tuesday.

The clubs aim to demolish the 99-year-old San Siro and construct a modern, 71,500-seat stadium. The site and its surrounding area have been valued at 197 million euros, according to Italy's tax agency. The sale must be finalized before November 10, marking the 70-year completion anniversary of the stadium's second tier.

Plans include collaboration with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica. The project is part of a larger urban regeneration effort covering over 281,000 square meters, and it is hoped the new stadium will be ready for Italy's co-hosting of the 2032 European Championship.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India
2
Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

 India
4
Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights Urgent Need for Awareness

Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025