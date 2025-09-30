Structural Collapse Tragedy: A Tale of Two Incidents in Mumbai
In Mumbai, a 35-year-old man, Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, was critically injured when part of a house collapsed in Antop Hill. This incident followed a similar collapse earlier in Andheri, where thankfully no injuries occurred. Shaikh is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital.
A 35-year-old man sustained critical injuries following a house collapse in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The victim, identified as Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, is receiving medical care at Sion Hospital. The collapse took place in Bhartiya Kamla Nagar at approximately 2:15 PM, according to official statements.
This marks the second structural failure in Mumbai within three hours. Earlier, a gallery collapse in Andheri went uninjured, as reported by officials at 11:30 AM in P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road.
