Echoes of the Past: Mild Tremors Rekindle Latur's Seismic Memories

Last week, Latur district in Maharashtra experienced mild tremors and mysterious underground sounds, officials confirmed. These phenomena coincided with the 32nd anniversary of a catastrophic earthquake that struck the region, paying tribute to its victims.

Residents of Nilanga, Shirur Anantpal, Ausa, Renapur, and Latur taluka reported tremors, with magnitudes recorded by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reaching 2.4. Rumbling sounds and vibrations were noted in various other localities, intensifying the need for vigilance.

The district administration has compiled a comprehensive report, submitting it to several national agencies for detailed scientific analysis. With an appeal to avoid rumors, citizens are advised to rely on official updates and report seismic anomalies immediately. Tributes were paid to those lost in the 1991 quake.