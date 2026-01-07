Rising Crime and Political Tensions: Maharashtra Congress Raises Concerns
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal claims increasing crime rates result from the absence of a full-time home minister, following the murder of party leader Hidayatullah Patel. He alleges electoral malpractice by the ruling party and pressures on opposition candidates. A potential BJP-AIMIM alliance raises additional concerns.
Harshwardhan Sapkal, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, has attributed the rising crime rates in Maharashtra to the absence of a full-time home minister. His statement comes in the wake of the murder of Congress leader Hidayatullah Patel, who was killed in an attack linked to a longstanding enmity in Akola.
Sapkal highlighted that criminal activities, including drug trafficking and land grabbing, are spreading unchecked across the state. He criticized the current government, accusing it of using its power in municipal elections to intimidate and remove opposition candidates.
Allegations of a secretive agreement between the ruling BJP and the AIMIM have also surfaced, as Sapkal brands AIMIM the BJP's 'B team'. Calls for urgent action and accountability resonate as political tensions escalate in Maharashtra.
