Left Menu

Rising Crime and Political Tensions: Maharashtra Congress Raises Concerns

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal claims increasing crime rates result from the absence of a full-time home minister, following the murder of party leader Hidayatullah Patel. He alleges electoral malpractice by the ruling party and pressures on opposition candidates. A potential BJP-AIMIM alliance raises additional concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST
Rising Crime and Political Tensions: Maharashtra Congress Raises Concerns
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, has attributed the rising crime rates in Maharashtra to the absence of a full-time home minister. His statement comes in the wake of the murder of Congress leader Hidayatullah Patel, who was killed in an attack linked to a longstanding enmity in Akola.

Sapkal highlighted that criminal activities, including drug trafficking and land grabbing, are spreading unchecked across the state. He criticized the current government, accusing it of using its power in municipal elections to intimidate and remove opposition candidates.

Allegations of a secretive agreement between the ruling BJP and the AIMIM have also surfaced, as Sapkal brands AIMIM the BJP's 'B team'. Calls for urgent action and accountability resonate as political tensions escalate in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government

Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Governmen...

 Pakistan
2
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

 India
3
Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

 Global
4
Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Against Illicit Goods

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Agains...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026