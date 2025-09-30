Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the Eastern Visayas region in the Philippines. The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a depth of 11 kilometers. Fortunately, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat following the seismic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted the Eastern Visayas region of the Philippines on Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake epicenter situated at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly assessed the situation and assured there was no threat of a tsunami ensuing from the seismic event. Residents have been alerted to remain cautious due to potential aftershocks.

The quake's impact highlights the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters given its tectonic position along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Authorities are conducting assessments to determine any infrastructural damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

