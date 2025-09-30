Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted the Eastern Visayas region of the Philippines on Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake epicenter situated at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly assessed the situation and assured there was no threat of a tsunami ensuing from the seismic event. Residents have been alerted to remain cautious due to potential aftershocks.

The quake's impact highlights the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters given its tectonic position along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Authorities are conducting assessments to determine any infrastructural damages.

