Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Four at Ghatkopar Construction Site

A blast at a construction site in Ghatkopar injured four laborers, two critically. This marks the second gas cylinder blast incident in Mumbai within a week. The injured were rushed to Rajawadi hospital while previous week's incident in Kandivali resulted in six fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:15 IST
LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Four at Ghatkopar Construction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Late Tuesday evening, an LPG cylinder explosion at a construction site in Ghatkopar area left four workers injured, with two in critical condition, a civic official reported. The blast occurred at a temporary shed for workers at an under-construction building near Vidyaniketan College around 9.11 pm.

The injured workers were swiftly transported to the nearby Rajawadi hospital. Ghanshyam Yadav, 36, and Devendra Pal, 26, suffered severe burns ranging from 60 to 70 percent, while Mahendra Choudhari, 32, and Sandeep Pal, 20, sustained milder injuries, with 10 to 12 percent and 5 percent burns, respectively, and are in stable condition.

This marks the second gas cylinder explosion incident in the city within a week. Just last Wednesday, another LPG cylinder blast in Kandivali injured seven individuals, predominantly women, resulting in six fatalities during their treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India
2
Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

 Global
3
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025