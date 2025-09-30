LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Four at Ghatkopar Construction Site

Late Tuesday evening, an LPG cylinder explosion at a construction site in Ghatkopar area left four workers injured, with two in critical condition, a civic official reported. The blast occurred at a temporary shed for workers at an under-construction building near Vidyaniketan College around 9.11 pm.

The injured workers were swiftly transported to the nearby Rajawadi hospital. Ghanshyam Yadav, 36, and Devendra Pal, 26, suffered severe burns ranging from 60 to 70 percent, while Mahendra Choudhari, 32, and Sandeep Pal, 20, sustained milder injuries, with 10 to 12 percent and 5 percent burns, respectively, and are in stable condition.

This marks the second gas cylinder explosion incident in the city within a week. Just last Wednesday, another LPG cylinder blast in Kandivali injured seven individuals, predominantly women, resulting in six fatalities during their treatment.

