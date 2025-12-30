Blaze Engulfs Mumbai Chawl: Averted Disaster Amid Cylinder Explosions

A substantial fire broke out in Mumbai's Sewri area on Tuesday, engulfing the Gurukrupa Chawl and triggering explosions of multiple LPG cylinders.

The incident, which began around 3:15 PM, was reportedly initiated by a short circuit, according to preliminary information from officials. The fire, initially confined to a single room, rapidly spread to several adjoining rooms following the cylinder blasts.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly by upgrading the fire call to level-II, deploying a comprehensive firefighting response including eight fire engines and ten water tankers. By 4:35 PM, the blaze had been contained, preventing further spread. No injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)