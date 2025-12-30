Blaze Engulfs Mumbai Chawl: Averted Disaster Amid Cylinder Explosions
A significant fire erupted at Gurukrupa Chawl in Mumbai's Sewri area, caused by an alleged short circuit, leading to multiple LPG cylinder explosions. The Mumbai Fire Brigade upgraded the situation to level-II, deploying extensive firefighting resources. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the blaze was contained by late afternoon.
A substantial fire broke out in Mumbai's Sewri area on Tuesday, engulfing the Gurukrupa Chawl and triggering explosions of multiple LPG cylinders.
The incident, which began around 3:15 PM, was reportedly initiated by a short circuit, according to preliminary information from officials. The fire, initially confined to a single room, rapidly spread to several adjoining rooms following the cylinder blasts.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly by upgrading the fire call to level-II, deploying a comprehensive firefighting response including eight fire engines and ten water tankers. By 4:35 PM, the blaze had been contained, preventing further spread. No injuries were reported.
