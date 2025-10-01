Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has struck Leyte island in the central Philippines, increasing the death toll to 22, according to reports. The Philippine seismology agency, Phivolcs, confirmed the quake. The impact has prompted local authorities in Cebu province to respond to the escalating situation.

Updated: 01-10-2025 04:16 IST
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The central Philippines has been shaken by a significant geological event as a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Leyte island. The seismic activity has resulted in an increased death toll, with DZMM radio reporting 22 casualties, citing the Cebu provincial information office.

According to the Philippine seismology agency, Phivolcs, the tremor struck on Tuesday, bringing devastation to the region and prompting a swift reaction from local authorities. Efforts are underway to assess the full scope of the impact and provide necessary aid to affected areas.

The community is reeling from the disaster, as emergency responses are mobilized to address the crisis. Local officials are urging people to remain cautious as aftershocks are anticipated in the aftermath of this powerful earthquake.

