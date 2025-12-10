Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Hokkaido: Magnitude 6.5

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Japan's Hokkaido region on Wednesday, confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 shook the Hokkaido region in Japan on Wednesday. The tremor's impact was noted at a considerable depth of 57 kilometers, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Seismologists quickly reported the earthquake's specifics, emphasizing the depth of the event, which often plays a critical role in determining the level of surface damage and potential aftershocks.

Local authorities are assessing the situation to address any immediate response needs and to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

