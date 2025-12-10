Powerful Quake Shakes Hokkaido: Magnitude 6.5

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 shook the Hokkaido region in Japan on Wednesday. The tremor's impact was noted at a considerable depth of 57 kilometers, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Seismologists quickly reported the earthquake's specifics, emphasizing the depth of the event, which often plays a critical role in determining the level of surface damage and potential aftershocks.

Local authorities are assessing the situation to address any immediate response needs and to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)