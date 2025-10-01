Left Menu

Philippines Quake: A Day of Desperation and Resilience

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Central Philippines killed at least 69, injured over 200, and left many trapped under rubble. Rescuers race against time, battling rain and hazards, while international allies stand ready to assist. The quake is one of the most powerful in a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogo | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:03 IST
Rescuers in Central Philippines are in a desperate race against time as they search for survivors of a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake that has claimed at least 69 lives. The quake injured over 200 people and left an unknown number trapped under rubble and debris.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was triggered by undersea fault line movement, was located near Bogo city in Cebu province. This coastal city, home to around 90,000 residents, bore the brunt of the disaster, with half of the reported fatalities occurring there.

International communities, including the U.S., Japan, and the EU, have expressed condolences and offered support to Philippine authorities. Efforts to save lives are hampered by damaged infrastructure and ongoing aftershocks. The Philippines remains vulnerable to seismic and weather-related events due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

