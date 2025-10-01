CCEA Approves ₹6,957 Cr NH-715 Kaziranga Corridor With Wildlife Measures

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the widening and upgradation of the Kalibor–Numaligarh section of National Highway (NH)-715 in Assam. The ambitious project, costing ₹6,957 crore, includes a landmark 34.5 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga National Park (KNP) to ensure uninterrupted movement of wildlife, making it one of the most significant infrastructure and conservation-friendly road projects in India.

Project Scope and Significance

The 85.675 km stretch of NH-715 (earlier NH-37) currently functions as a two-lane road with or without paved shoulders. It passes through Jakhlabandha (Nagaon district) and Bokakhat (Golaghat district) — densely built-up towns — before skirting along the southern boundary of Kaziranga National Park.

For decades, the road has posed serious challenges:

Wildlife deaths caused by vehicles during annual floods when animals migrate from the park to Karbi Anglong Hills .

Traffic congestion in towns along the stretch.

Poor road geometry, inadequate width, and restricted right of way.

The new project will address these through:

34.5 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga for wildlife-safe passage.

30.22 km upgradation of existing road to four lanes .

Two greenfield bypasses: Jakhlabandha (11.5 km) and Bokakhat (9.5 km).

Key Features of the Project

Feature Details Project Name Widening and Improvement of Kalibor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 with Wildlife-Friendly Measures Corridor Length 85.675 km Elevated Corridor 34.5 km across Kaziranga NP Bypasses Jakhlabandha (11.5 km), Bokakhat (9.5 km) At-Grade Widening 30.22 km Civil Cost ₹4,829 crore Land Acquisition Cost ₹622 crore Total Capital Cost ₹6,957 crore Mode Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Major Roads Connected NH-127, NH-129, SH-35 Connectivity 3 Airports (Tezpur, Liabari, Jorhat), 3 Railway Stations (Nagaon, Jakhlabandha, Vishwanath Chariali) Nodes Linked Tezpur & Nagaon Fishing Clusters, Karbi Anglong Tribal District, Wokha Tribal District Tourist & Religious Sites Kaziranga NP, Deopahar Archaeological Site, Kakochang Waterfalls, Baba Than Temple, Maha Mrityunjay Temple, Hatimura Temple Major Cities/Towns Connected Guwahati, Nagaon, Golaghat, Numaligarh, Jorhat Employment Generated 15.42 lakh man-days (direct), 19.19 lakh man-days (indirect) AADT (FY 2025) 13,800 Passenger Car Units (PCU)

Balancing Development With Conservation

The approval of the wildlife-friendly elevated corridor is a historic step in Indian infrastructure planning, blending conservation with development. The elevated structure will allow animals — including elephants, rhinos, tigers, and deer — to safely cross towards Karbi Anglong Hills during monsoons and migration periods, thereby significantly reducing the risk of road accidents.

Additionally, nature-based solutions such as erosion control, stormwater management, and soil stabilisation will be integrated into construction, reflecting India’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

Boost to Connectivity and Economic Growth

The project will vastly improve regional connectivity by linking NH-715 with NH-127, NH-129, and SH-35, providing seamless road transport integration with major railway stations and airports in the region. This corridor is expected to:

Strengthen connectivity between Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Numaligarh , bridging a key tourism and industrial belt.

Boost tourism inflows to Kaziranga National Park , one of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Facilitate movement of goods, benefiting industries in Numaligarh (oil refinery) and fishing clusters in Tezpur and Nagaon .

Improve access to religious and cultural landmarks in Assam, reinforcing regional socio-cultural integration.

Employment and Economic Impact

The project will generate approximately 34.61 lakh person-days of employment (direct + indirect), boosting local livelihoods and construction-linked industries. Once operational, the four-lane corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety, and improve logistics efficiency.

A Model of Inclusive Growth

By addressing wildlife conservation, tourism, and infrastructure expansion in tandem, the project embodies the vision of inclusive and sustainable development under Viksit Bharat@2047. It also strengthens Assam’s role as a strategic hub for North-East India’s connectivity and economic integration.

The Kalibor–Numaligarh highway project is not just a road — it is a corridor of growth, conservation, and connectivity, setting a benchmark for future infrastructure projects across ecologically sensitive regions in India.