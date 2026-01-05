Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious Tiger Count: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation

Karnataka begins a comprehensive tiger estimation, surveying all forest areas to assess populations of tigers and other wildlife. The exercise involves extensive data collection, including pugmarks, scat, and direct sightings. Camera traps will be utilized, with results expected post-estimation completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:51 IST
The state of Karnataka has launched a detailed process to estimate the population of tigers and other carnivorous animals within its forests. The initiative started on Monday and covers all major tiger reserves, including Kali, Bhadra, and Bandipur, among others.

Karnataka's minister for forest, ecology, and environment, Eshwar Khandre, emphasized the significance of this nationwide tiger estimation exercise, conducted every four years. He highlighted that Karnataka, with around 563 tigers, previously secured the second spot in the country for tiger population.

Dedicated teams will patrol the forests, collecting data through direct sightings and camera traps. The data gathered will also assist in understanding the herbivore population and the prey availability, crucial for wildlife conservation efforts. Cameras are being deployed even outside reserves to ensure comprehensive coverage.

