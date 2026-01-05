Karnataka's Ambitious Tiger Count: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation

The state of Karnataka has launched a detailed process to estimate the population of tigers and other carnivorous animals within its forests. The initiative started on Monday and covers all major tiger reserves, including Kali, Bhadra, and Bandipur, among others.

Karnataka's minister for forest, ecology, and environment, Eshwar Khandre, emphasized the significance of this nationwide tiger estimation exercise, conducted every four years. He highlighted that Karnataka, with around 563 tigers, previously secured the second spot in the country for tiger population.

Dedicated teams will patrol the forests, collecting data through direct sightings and camera traps. The data gathered will also assist in understanding the herbivore population and the prey availability, crucial for wildlife conservation efforts. Cameras are being deployed even outside reserves to ensure comprehensive coverage.