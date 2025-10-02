Left Menu

Swiss Glaciers Melt Amid Heatwave; Skin Cells Pave Way for Human Eggs

Swiss glaciers faced significant melting, experiencing their fourth-largest ice volume reduction due to low snowfall and heatwaves. In other news, scientists are exploring the potential of creating human eggs from skin cells, aiming to aid women with dysfunctional eggs. This raises safety concerns, however.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking climate-related development, Switzerland's glaciers have experienced a significant melt, losing 3% of their total ice mass over the last year. According to GLAMOS, this marks the fourth-largest ice volume reduction on record, exacerbated by limited snowfall during winter and subsequent heatwaves.

Meanwhile, in the realm of genetic science, researchers have made strides in reproducing human eggs using skin cells. Preliminary lab results indicate a potential breakthrough for women facing challenges with dysfunctional natural eggs, although the process's safety remains a pivotal concern.

These groundbreaking developments, both in climate change impact and genetic engineering, underscore the urgent need for continued research and innovative solutions to address global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

