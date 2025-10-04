Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Streamlined Urban Development and Slum Redevelopment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed urban development initiatives to be planned and coordinated, with a focus on slum redevelopment and basic amenities. Projects should meet deadlines, ensure coordination between departments, and curb unauthorized developments. Adityanath also prioritized community toilets and urban village amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:31 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure that urban development works are executed in a coordinated and planned manner. This directive came during a high-level review meeting of the Urban Development department on Saturday.

Adityanath highlighted the frequent delays caused by departmental disconnection and urged a joint action plan for projects with stringent timeframes. Special emphasis was put on redeveloping slum areas, focusing on essential amenities like cleanliness, potable water, drainage, transport connectivity, and street lighting.

The Chief Minister stressed that urban local bodies should directly handle slum development with rigorous oversight, rather than outsourcing to contractors. He also pressed for clean community toilets, basic amenities in new urban villages, and increased supervision of urban projects under the Smart City Mission. Adityanath warned against laxity and unauthorized constructions and articulated the need for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in urban infrastructure projects.

