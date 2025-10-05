Blizzard Strands Climbers on Everest; Typhoon Matmo Hits China
On the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, a blizzard trapped nearly 1,000 people, with local villagers and rescue teams working to clear snow. In addition, Typhoon Matmo struck south China, leading to mass evacuations. Nepal, meanwhile, experienced severe rain, causing deadly landslides and floods.
Rescue operations are in full swing on Mount Everest's remote Tibetan slopes after a blizzard stranded around 1,000 individuals at campsites. The eastern side of the world's tallest peak is now accessible only through the efforts of hundreds of villagers and rescue teams battling thick snow at 4,900 metres altitude.
With heavy snowfall since Friday evening, some tourists have already been pulled to safety, according to local media cited by BBC. The affected region is a popular destination for climbers and hikers, highlighting the blizzard's impact just as Typhoon Matmo touched down in south China's Guangdong Province.
Simultaneously, Nepal grapples with torrents of rain that have triggered landslides and flash floods, claiming 52 lives. The contrasting climate challenges extend to China, where precautionary evacuations of about 347,000 residents took place before Typhoon Matmo, the 21st storm of the season, struck the coast with 151 kmph winds.
