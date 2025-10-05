Left Menu

Blizzard Strands Climbers on Everest; Typhoon Matmo Hits China

On the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, a blizzard trapped nearly 1,000 people, with local villagers and rescue teams working to clear snow. In addition, Typhoon Matmo struck south China, leading to mass evacuations. Nepal, meanwhile, experienced severe rain, causing deadly landslides and floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:43 IST
Blizzard Strands Climbers on Everest; Typhoon Matmo Hits China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Rescue operations are in full swing on Mount Everest's remote Tibetan slopes after a blizzard stranded around 1,000 individuals at campsites. The eastern side of the world's tallest peak is now accessible only through the efforts of hundreds of villagers and rescue teams battling thick snow at 4,900 metres altitude.

With heavy snowfall since Friday evening, some tourists have already been pulled to safety, according to local media cited by BBC. The affected region is a popular destination for climbers and hikers, highlighting the blizzard's impact just as Typhoon Matmo touched down in south China's Guangdong Province.

Simultaneously, Nepal grapples with torrents of rain that have triggered landslides and flash floods, claiming 52 lives. The contrasting climate challenges extend to China, where precautionary evacuations of about 347,000 residents took place before Typhoon Matmo, the 21st storm of the season, struck the coast with 151 kmph winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025