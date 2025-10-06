Himachal Pradesh Advances Infrastructure Amid Weather Challenges

In a significant stride towards tackling infrastructural challenges posed by extreme weather, Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Monday.

Focusing on the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, Thakur urged the Public Works Department to prioritize resilient road constructions, utilizing the best technology available. The minister emphasized swift restoration efforts, crucial during disasters, highlighting the prompt connectivity reinstatement during the past year's apple season.

Addressing vulnerabilities, Thakur directed officials to incorporate advanced measures like bailey bridges in landslide-prone areas, aligning with the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment by November 2025. These directives aim to secure public safety and ensure year-round functionality of essential infrastructure.

