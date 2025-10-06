Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Advances Infrastructure Amid Weather Challenges

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, conducts a review meeting assessing development in Jubbal-Kotkhai, emphasizing resilient infrastructure against extreme weather. Road restorations are prioritized, especially those affecting apple farmers. Swift action and advanced measures, including bailey bridges, are directed to enhance future disaster readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:34 IST
infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards tackling infrastructural challenges posed by extreme weather, Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Monday.

Focusing on the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, Thakur urged the Public Works Department to prioritize resilient road constructions, utilizing the best technology available. The minister emphasized swift restoration efforts, crucial during disasters, highlighting the prompt connectivity reinstatement during the past year's apple season.

Addressing vulnerabilities, Thakur directed officials to incorporate advanced measures like bailey bridges in landslide-prone areas, aligning with the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment by November 2025. These directives aim to secure public safety and ensure year-round functionality of essential infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

