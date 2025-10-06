Unearthing Breugnathair: The 'Snizard' Unveiling Secrets of Snake Evolution

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a fossilized reptile, Breugnathair elgolensis, from Scotland, dating back to the age of dinosaurs, challenging current understandings of snake evolution.

The fossil exhibits a unique combination of lizard-like and snake-like features, such as sharply curved teeth similar to snakes but with body proportions more akin to lizards.

The newly unearthed 'snizard' leaves researchers in a quandary about its lineage, posing questions on the evolutionary origins of snakes and the complexity of early squamate development.

