Left Menu

Dana Drábová: The Indomitable Guardian of Czech Nuclear Safety

Dana Drábová, renowned head of the Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety, passed away at 64 after a prolonged illness. A nuclear physicist, she led the office for over 25 years, managing controversies like the Temelín plant debate. Internationally respected, she received multiple honors for her work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:09 IST
Dana Drábová: The Indomitable Guardian of Czech Nuclear Safety
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Dana Drábová, the esteemed leader of the Czech Republic's State Office for Nuclear Safety, has passed away at the age of 64. Her death marks the end of an era during which the country significantly depended on nuclear power, with Drábová playing a pivotal role in overseeing its safety.

A nuclear physicist by training, Drábová was known globally for her deep expertise in nuclear energy. She began her tenure at the State Office for Nuclear Safety in 1999 and continued until her death. Even amid health challenges, she diligently reported on the radiation situation in Ukraine following the 2022 Russian invasion.

Drábová's career faced early trials with the controversy over the Temelín nuclear plant, yet her calm and factual approach helped ease concerns. Her contributions were recognized at national and international levels, receiving honors from both Czech and Japanese governments. Upon her passing, Czech leaders, including President Petr Pavel, expressed profound admiration and gratitude for her work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025