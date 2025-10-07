Dana Drábová: The Indomitable Guardian of Czech Nuclear Safety

Dana Drábová, the esteemed leader of the Czech Republic's State Office for Nuclear Safety, has passed away at the age of 64. Her death marks the end of an era during which the country significantly depended on nuclear power, with Drábová playing a pivotal role in overseeing its safety.

A nuclear physicist by training, Drábová was known globally for her deep expertise in nuclear energy. She began her tenure at the State Office for Nuclear Safety in 1999 and continued until her death. Even amid health challenges, she diligently reported on the radiation situation in Ukraine following the 2022 Russian invasion.

Drábová's career faced early trials with the controversy over the Temelín nuclear plant, yet her calm and factual approach helped ease concerns. Her contributions were recognized at national and international levels, receiving honors from both Czech and Japanese governments. Upon her passing, Czech leaders, including President Petr Pavel, expressed profound admiration and gratitude for her work.

