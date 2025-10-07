Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Coast

A tragic incident unfolded as a migrant boat sank off the coast of Lesbos, leading to the deaths of four individuals, including a child, according to Greece's coast guard.

The coast guard reported recovering the bodies of two women, a man, and a girl, while a semi-submerged boat was found near a rocky shoreline. Thirty-four survivors managed to reach the shore independently.

This incident highlights the perilous journey many migrants undertake from the Turkish coast to Greek islands, often in unseaworthy vessels. The nationalities of the victims and survivors remain unknown, as does the cause of the sinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)