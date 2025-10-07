Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day, with the meteorological department reporting significant accumulation in various districts.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded heavy snowfall, while the Pangi area in Chamba experienced its first snow of the season, disrupting local life. Farmers are concerned about the impact on the potato crop.

The weather department forecasts further light rains and snow in higher hills. The region has already recorded 625% excess rainfall compared to the average for this time of year, affecting both temperatures and daily activities.