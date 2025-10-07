Left Menu

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy snowfall in higher altitudes for the third consecutive day. Tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti reported significant snow accumulation. Rainfall in mid and low hills lowered temperatures significantly. Excessive rain during the post-monsoon season has further disrupted normal life across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:23 IST
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day, with the meteorological department reporting significant accumulation in various districts.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded heavy snowfall, while the Pangi area in Chamba experienced its first snow of the season, disrupting local life. Farmers are concerned about the impact on the potato crop.

The weather department forecasts further light rains and snow in higher hills. The region has already recorded 625% excess rainfall compared to the average for this time of year, affecting both temperatures and daily activities.

