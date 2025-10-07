Left Menu

Tragedy in Bilaspur: Landslide Claims Lives of Bus Passengers

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district claimed at least 15 lives when it hit a private bus traveling from Haryana to Ghumarwin. The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers. Rescue operations are underway, led by police and district officials. The Chief Minister has urged expedited rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, claiming at least 15 lives, officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The disaster occurred in the Bhalughat area of Jhandutta assembly segment. The bus, en route from Haryana's Rohtak to Ghumarwin, carried around 30-35 passengers. The authorities, including police and district administration, are actively conducting rescue operations at the site.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, instructing officials to accelerate rescue efforts. The area has been experiencing intermittent rains since Monday, complicating the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

