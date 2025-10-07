Tragedy in Bilaspur: Landslide Claims Lives of Bus Passengers

A devastating landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, claiming at least 15 lives, officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The disaster occurred in the Bhalughat area of Jhandutta assembly segment. The bus, en route from Haryana's Rohtak to Ghumarwin, carried around 30-35 passengers. The authorities, including police and district administration, are actively conducting rescue operations at the site.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, instructing officials to accelerate rescue efforts. The area has been experiencing intermittent rains since Monday, complicating the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)