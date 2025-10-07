Green Light for Waste Facilities: Environmental Clearance Exemption Proposed

The government has proposed a new regulation that could change the requirements for Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Common Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities (CMSWMFs). These facilities may soon be exempt from obtaining prior environmental clearance. The announcement came through draft notifications issued by the environment ministry on October 1 and 3.

These exemptions hinge on environmental safeguards that will be enforced through existing consent mechanisms managed by state pollution control boards and committees. The ministry emphasized that both CETPs and CMSWMFs are already governed by robust regulatory frameworks, ensuring regular monitoring and inspections under the existing Water and Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Acts.

Notably, the proposed change is backed by advances in industrial technology, such as the adoption of zero liquid discharge systems. These systems reduce pollution risks and promote efficient waste management, contributing significantly to a circular economy where waste is converted into resources. The government is open to public objections or suggestions within 60 days from the notification's publication date.

(With inputs from agencies.)