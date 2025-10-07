Left Menu

Traffic Infratech Expo 2025: Uniting Innovation and Sustainable Mobility

The Traffic Infratech Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam showcased over 300 brands, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and collaboration among government, industry, and tech leaders. Highlights included MoU signings, expert sessions, and new product launches, emphasizing the show's role in driving India's infrastructure and mobility transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:16 IST
The Traffic Infratech Expo 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, highlighted groundbreaking innovations across more than 300 brands, emphasizing sustainability through collaboration with governmental, industrial, and technological sectors.

The event served as Asia's significant platform for traffic management and smart mobility solutions. This year's theme, 'Enabling Responsible Infrastructure and Mobility,' showcased future transportation solutions, including numerous Memoranda of Understanding between CDAC and ICAT for indigenous automotive technology development.

Supported by key ministries and associations, the expo also featured high-level discussions on local technologies in transportation. Exhibiting India's ambition to lead in safe, sustainable mobility solutions, the expo highlighted new products, expert sessions, and extensive networking opportunities, shaping the future of infrastructure and transport.

