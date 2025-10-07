Haryana-Japan Partnership: Bridging Urban Innovations and Green Energy

During an official visit to Japan, Haryana's delegation, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, engaged in strategic discussions with mayors from various Japanese cities in Osaka. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties by focusing on urban development and industrial collaboration.

Key aspects of the dialogue included the adoption of Japan's modern urban models for enhancing Haryana's infrastructure and exploring opportunities in the automotive industry. Both parties highlighted ongoing efforts to cement a robust economic relationship.

Additionally, the Haryana government signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsui Kinzoku Components for advancing green hydrogen research, marking a pivotal step in the state's green energy initiatives and employment generation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)