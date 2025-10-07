Left Menu

Haryana-Japan Partnership: Bridging Urban Innovations and Green Energy

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led Haryana's high-level delegation to Japan, discussing urban development with mayors and signing an MoU on green hydrogen. The visit emphasized collaboration on sustainable city models and strengthening ties in precision manufacturing and electronics sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:30 IST
Haryana-Japan Partnership: Bridging Urban Innovations and Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an official visit to Japan, Haryana's delegation, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, engaged in strategic discussions with mayors from various Japanese cities in Osaka. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties by focusing on urban development and industrial collaboration.

Key aspects of the dialogue included the adoption of Japan's modern urban models for enhancing Haryana's infrastructure and exploring opportunities in the automotive industry. Both parties highlighted ongoing efforts to cement a robust economic relationship.

Additionally, the Haryana government signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsui Kinzoku Components for advancing green hydrogen research, marking a pivotal step in the state's green energy initiatives and employment generation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
2
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
3
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
4
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025